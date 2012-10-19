Explosion rocks central Beirut-witnesses

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
BEIRUT Oct 19 An explosion rocked central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, witnesses said.
The cause was not immediately clear. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene.
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance