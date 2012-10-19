版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 20:03 BJT

Explosion rocks central Beirut-witnesses

BEIRUT Oct 19 An explosion rocked central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, witnesses said.

The cause was not immediately clear. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene.

