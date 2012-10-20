UPDATE 6-Lebanese PM suspects assassination linked to bomb plot

* Senior Lebanese anti-Assad security official killed
* Sunni Muslims protest, burn tyres across country
* Army reinforces positions in capital
* Iranian minister to visit Beirut
By Laila Bassam and Angus MacSwan
BEIRUT, Oct 20 Prime Minister Najib Mikati said
on Saturday he suspected the assassination of a senior Lebanese
intelligence chief was linked to his role in uncovering Syrian
involvement in an earlier bomb plot.
As fear and anger gripped Lebanon over Friday's car bomb
attack, Mikati also said the president had asked him to stay in
his post despite his offer to resign and make way for a national
unity government.
In the streets of Beirut and other cities, gunmen and
demonstrators blocked roads with burning tyres to protest
against the killing of Brigadier-General Wissam al-Hassan in the
explosion in the capital on Friday afternoon.
Lebanese politicians have accused Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad of being behind the attack, deepening fears that
Syria's sectarian-tinged civil war is spreading to its
neighbour.
The opposition March 14 bloc had called for the government,
which includes ministers from the Shi'ite militant group
Hezbollah, which is close to Assad, to step down.
Mikati, speaking at a news conference at the presidential
palace, stopped short of blaming Assad directly.
But he said he suspected the bombing was related to the
indictment in August of former minister Michel Samaha, a
supporter of Assad, over a plot allegedly aimed at stoking
violence in Lebanon.
"A prime minister does not anticipate investigations, but
quite honestly ... I cannot separate in any way the crime that
took place yesterday and the discovery of the conspiracy against
Lebanon in August," he said.
The slain Hassan had helped to uncover the bomb plot, which
fuelled sectarian enmity in a country where the balance between
religious groups is fragile. He also led an investigation that
implicated Syria and Hezbollah in the assassination of former
prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in 2005.
Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those
that support Assad in Syria's civil war and those that back the
Sunni-led rebels. Lebanon is still recovering from its own
1975-1990 civil war, and the assassination threatens to bring a
new bout of instability and bloodshed.
"Today, I am saying more and more that there should be a
national consensus government," Mikati said. "The cabinet will
eventually resign, but at the moment we must take a national
stance, and I call on the Lebanese to unite together."
GUNS IN THE STREETS
Squads of armed men gathered in the northern, mostly-Sunni
city of Tripoli, where pro- and anti-Assad factions have clashed
repeatedly this year.
In Beirut, troops reinforced road junctions and official
buildings but many roads, including the highway to the
international airport, were blocked by demonstrators.
Soldiers and police guarded street corners in Beirut's
Ashrafiyeh area, the mainly Christian district where the bomb
exploded during rush hour, and at Martyrs' Square in the centre.
In Beirut's Sunni Muslim areas, where most people are
opposed to the Alawite Assad, cars mounted with loudspeakers
cruised the streets issuing calls for the government to resign.
Dozens of gunmen were in the streets and the mood was tense,
witnesses said.
In the northern city of Tripoli, four people were wounded on
Saturday by sniper fire on Jebel Mohsen, a neighbourhood which
is home to members of Assad's minority Alawite faith.
A pro-Hezbollah religious figure was killed in clashes in
Tripoli on Friday night, residents said.
Lebanese soldiers opened fire on a group who took over a
road in the Bekaa Valley, wounding two people, witnesses said.
Rallies were also held in the southern town of Sidon.
"HUGE BLOW"
The late Hariri's son, Saad al-Hariri, also accused Syria's
Assad of being behind the bombing, which killed at least eight
people and wounded more than 80. Saudi Arabia, a close ally of
the late Hariri and opponent of Assad, said it was an attack on
Lebanon's security and stability.
The head of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces,
Major-General Ashraf Rifi, described Hassan's death as a "huge
blow" and warned that further attacks were likely.
"We've lost a central security pillar," he told Future
Television. "Without a doubt, we have more sacrifices coming in
the future."
Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose party still formally
supports Mikati's government though he is bitterly critical of
Assad and Hezbollah, said Hassan's death left Lebanon unsafe.
"He was our protector. This is a harsh blow but we will not
be scared and we should not accuse anyone inside Lebanon so we
don't give Bashar an excuse to seize the country," he said.
Lebanon's mufti, the senior Sunni religious figure,
announced three days of mourning for Hassan. He will be buried
with full honours on Sunday.
Hassan, who had returned to Lebanon on Thursday night from
Germany, had helped to uncover many assassination attempts
against anti-Syrian figures in Lebanon and had himself escaped
several attempts on his life.
Two Syrian officers, including General Ali Mamlouk, the head
of Syria's national security bureau, were indicted along with
Samaha, Lebanon's former information minister, in August over
the plot.
The indictments were an unprecedented move against Syria, a
dominant player in Lebanese affairs for decades. Syria sided
with different factions during the 1975-1990 civil war and
deployed troops in Beirut who stayed until 2005.
As well as being the brains behind the Samaha investigation,
Hassan led the investigation into Rafik al-Hariri's murder seven
years ago and uncovered evidence that implicated Syria and
Hezbollah, though both deny involvement. An international
tribunal accused several Hezbollah members of involvement in the
murder.
Despite the accusations from Lebanese politicians, both the
Assad government and Hezbollah condemned the bombing. Syria's
information minister called it a "terrorist act".
The bombing also heightened concern among Western powers -
who have strongly criticised Assad and called on him to quit -
that the Syrian war could ignite conflict across the region.
More than 30,000 people have been killed in Syria since a
Sunni-led popular uprising against Assad, a member of the
Shi'ite-linked Alawite sect, broke out 19 months ago.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Hassan's
killing was "a dangerous sign that there are those who continue
to seek to undermine Lebanon's stability".
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, whose country is
a powerful backer of Assad and Hezbollah, condemned the bombing
and said he planned to visit Beirut.