Senior Lebanese security official killed in Beirut blast-official

BEIRUT Oct 19 Senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan was targeted and killed in the Beirut explosion on Friday, a Lebanese official told Reuters.

"I can just say that it is true, he is dead," the official, who worked with al-Hassan, said.

Al-Hassan was the brain behind uncovering a recent bomb plot that led to the arrest of a Lebanese politician allied to President Bashar al-Assad.

