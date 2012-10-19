Senior Lebanese security official killed in Beirut blast-official

BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies appoints Prady Iyyanki as CEO
* Prady Iyyanki succeeds Christopher Gaut, current chief executive officer who will become executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT Oct 19 Senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan was targeted and killed in the Beirut explosion on Friday, a Lebanese official told Reuters.
"I can just say that it is true, he is dead," the official, who worked with al-Hassan, said.
Al-Hassan was the brain behind uncovering a recent bomb plot that led to the arrest of a Lebanese politician allied to President Bashar al-Assad.
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
* 5N Plus announces changes to its executive management structure