Angry mourners march on Lebanon PM office, demand he quit

BEIRUT Oct 21 Angry mourners marched on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut on Sunday, breaking through an outer security barrier and scuffling with police who fired tear gas in response. "Mikati leave, get out," chanted hundreds of protesters following the funeral of a slain intelligence chief.

They also chanted slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who they accused of being behind the killing of Wissam al-Hassan.

