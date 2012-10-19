Lebanese opposition bloc calls for PM to quit after bombing

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
BEIRUT Oct 19 Lebanon's opposition March 14 bloc said it held Prime Minister Najib Mikati responsible for the death of a senior intelligence official in a car bombing on Friday and called on his government to resign.
Mikati was responsible "for the blood of Wissam al-Hassan and the blood of the innocents who died" in the bombing, the group said in a statement. "This government must go, and the prime minister is asked to present his resignation."
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein