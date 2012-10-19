Lebanese opposition bloc calls for PM to quit after bombing

BEIRUT Oct 19 Lebanon's opposition March 14 bloc said it held Prime Minister Najib Mikati responsible for the death of a senior intelligence official in a car bombing on Friday and called on his government to resign.

Mikati was responsible "for the blood of Wissam al-Hassan and the blood of the innocents who died" in the bombing, the group said in a statement. "This government must go, and the prime minister is asked to present his resignation."