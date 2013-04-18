Lebanon selects 46 firms to bid for offshore gas exploration

BEIRUT, April 18 Lebanon has selected 46
international oil companies to bid to explore for gas in its
Mediterranean waters, Energy Minister Gebran Bassil said on
Thursday.
Bassil said 12 of the companies had been selected to bid as
operators and the other 34 could bid as non-operators in the
licensing round, which opens on May 2.
The dozen companies which have pre-qualified to bid as
operators are:
Anadarko Petroleum Corp
Chevron Corp
ENI
ExxonMobil
INPEX
Maersk
Petrobras
Petronas
Repsol
Shell
Statoil
Total