UPDATE 1-France to oppose those creating instability in Lebanon -Hollande

BEIRUT Nov 4 France will oppose those creating
instability in Lebanon, President Francois Hollande said on
Sunday, two weeks after a car bombing in Beirut that the
political opposition have blamed on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Lebanon has been threatened by spillover from the
19-month-old conflict in neighbouring Syria in which 32,000
people have been killed as a peaceful pro-democracy movement
morphed into an armed uprising after Assad tried to crush it by
military force.
"I want to remind all those who have an interest in creating
instability in Lebanon that France will oppose that because
Lebanon is an example of unity," Hollande said during a joint
press conference with Lebanese President Michel Suleiman.
Lebanon was thrown into crisis when top anti-Syrian
intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan was killed in a car bomb
in Beirut on Oct. 19. He had led an investigation that
implicated Syria and its Shi'ite Muslim Lebanese ally Hezbollah
in the assassination of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.
After last month's attack, the political opposition demanded
the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government
includes Hezbollah. Syrian troops were garrisoned in Lebanon
until 2005.
"I would say to all those who can contribute to the
stability of Lebanon is to work through the spirit of dialogue,"
Hollande said on a trip to Beirut before flying to Saudi Arabia.
France, one of Assad's strongest critics, has called for U.N.
protection of areas controlled by opposition rebels in Syria.