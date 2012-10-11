版本:
Hezbollah says drone was downed near Israeli reactor

BEIRUT Oct 11 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday the drone aircraft which his group sent into Israel was shot down near the Dimona nuclear reactor.

"The drone flew over sensitive installations inside southern Palestine," he said in a televised speech.

Hezbollah does not recognise Israel.

