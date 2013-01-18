UPDATE 1-Gunmen shoot up Lebanese minister's convoy

TRIPOLI, Lebanon an 18 Gunmen ambushed the
convoy of a Lebanese government minister in the northern city of
Tripoli on Friday, wounding three people and riddling a
security patrol car with bullets, medics and witnesses said.
The official, Minister of Sports and Youth Faisal Karami,
appeared to be unhurt, the medics said.
A Reuters reporter said one of the convoy's patrol cars was
set ablaze.
The attack coincided with a weekly protest demanding the
release of several Islamists detained in Lebanese prisons.
The port city of Tripoli has long been a stronghold of Sunni
Islamists in northern Lebanon.
But the city has become increasingly volatile in recent
months due to the civil war in neighbouring Syria, where the
Sunni majority is leading a revolt against President Bashar
al-Assad. Supporters of either side have clashed frequently,
heightening fears that the war is spilling over into Lebanon.