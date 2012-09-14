版本:
Pope calls weapons imports to Syria a "grave sin"

BEIRUT, Sept 14 Pope Benedict arriving in Lebanon on Friday for a three-day visit as civil war rages in neighbouring Syria called for a halt to weapons imports to Syria which he said were a "grave sin".

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane, the pope praised the Arab Spring, calling it a positive "cry for freedom" as long as it was accompanied by religious tolerance.

