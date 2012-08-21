Sixteen wounded in clashes in Lebanese port city

TRIPOLI, Lebanon Aug 21 Sixteen people were wounded in overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim and Alawite neighbourhoods in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, local security and medical sources said on Tuesday.

Gunmen in the two districts exchanged gunfire and launched rocket-propelled grenades, residents said, in fighting which continued sporadically through the night despite the deployment of troops in the port city.

Tensions between the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tabbaneh and Alawite Jebel Mohsen have been heightened by the mainly Sunni uprising in neighbouring Syria against Alawite President Bashar al-Assad, flaring into violence several times.

In the worst clashes, fifteen people were killed in early June in clashes between the two districts.