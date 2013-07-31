Russian tycoon Lebedev wins case against GE aircraft leasing unit

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev
has won a case against a General Electric Co unit over
its handling of a deal involving seven Airbus A320
planes.
The case centered on how the conglomerate's aircraft leasing
division GECAS behaved when it repossessed the planes, which had
been bought by now-defunct Lebedev-backed German airline Blue
Wings with a loan from a GE subsidiary in 2007-08.
Lebedev, who avoided a jail sentence this month after being
convicted of punching a rival during a Russian television talk
show, owned a stake in Blue Wings through his investment firm
Alpstream. Blue Wings shut in 2010 due to financial problems.
His legal team said GECAS had not lived up to its duty as a
mortgagee when it sold the planes by auction, as it was supposed
to get the best price for the fleet, recoup its loan and return
the remainder to Lebedev's company.
The planes were bought by GECAS itself for $146.8 million at
the auction and later leased to US airline JetBlue Airways
. Lebedev's team said GECAS had not conducted the
auction fairly as it had intended to lease the planes to JetBlue
from the outset and had bought them for far lower than their
market value of $157.3 million.
GECAS's defence was that the auction was held to ensure
transparency, had been well-publicised and had attracted 38
potential bidders.
Judge Michael Burton at the High Court ruled in favour of
Lebedev, calling the auction a "charade" and saying GECAS should
have paid the market price for the planes as a special purchaser
given its intentions.
He said Lebedev's company had suffered a loss of $10.17
million, plus interest, which it could claim against GECAS.
A second claim by Lebedev that GECAS had spent too much in
refurbishing the planes after they were foreclosed on, which
again meant that less money was left, was rejected by the judge
who said costs had been reasonable.
Lebedev said he felt vindicated by the court's ruling.
"GE tried to crush us by the use of their financial
firepower in the face of the facts and failed. All of our
efforts to reach an out of court settlement were rebuffed," he
said.
A GECAS spokesman said by e-mail the company was
disappointed by the decision.
"We did everything in our power to manage the claimants'
defaults appropriately and in accordance with standard industry
practices. There was no wrongful conduct here and we plan to
appeal the decision," he said.