BRIEF-Leclanche says Swiss Takeover Board grants exemption in connection with proposed restructuring

UPDATE 4-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* Vote to take place at AGM on April 28 (Adds ISS recommendation)
Dec 30 Leclanche SA :
* Announces that Swiss Takeover Board has exempted Recharge, Precept or Bruellan from obligation to submit a mandatory tender offer for shares of Leclanché SA
* Says board of directors unanimously supports exemption request, as 21 million Swiss francs ($21.18 million) financing is considered best possible funding option for all stakeholders within time available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9917 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vote to take place at AGM on April 28 (Adds ISS recommendation)
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision
TORONTO, April 18 New technologies could help boost Canada's flagging productivity and income growth, but could also widen income inequality as some workers benefit from automation and others are hurt by it, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday.