BRIEF-Leclanche says Swiss Takeover Board grants exemption in connection with proposed restructuring

Dec 30 Leclanche SA :

* Announces that Swiss Takeover Board has exempted Recharge, Precept or Bruellan from obligation to submit a mandatory tender offer for shares of Leclanché SA

* Says board of directors unanimously supports exemption request, as 21 million Swiss francs ($21.18 million) financing is considered best possible funding option for all stakeholders within time available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9917 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)