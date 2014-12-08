版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-Leclanche SA secures CHF 21 mln medium term financing

Dec 8 Leclanche SA :

* Says secures 21 million Swiss francs medium term financing

* Says sufficient liquidity to implement 2015 operating and growth plan

* Announces today that it has entered into 21 million Swiss francs credit facility maturing on June 30, 2016 with Recharge APS in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
