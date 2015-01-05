版本:
BRIEF-Leclanche's shareholders approve all proposals at EGM

Jan 5 Leclanche SA :

* Shareholders approve all board proposals at Extraordinary General Meeting

* With its 21 million Swiss francs funding secured, Leclanche will now be able to proceed with execution of its 2015 operating and growth plans

* Two new board members nominated by Recharge Aps, Scott Campbell Macaw and Robert Aron Robertsson approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
