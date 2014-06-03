版本:
BRIEF-Leclanche appoints new CEO and confirms additional financing

June 3 Leclanche SA : * Says appoints new CEO and confirms additional financing * Announces appointment of Anil Srivastava, ex-chief executive of Areva

Renewables as new chief executive officer of company * Says additional CHF 3 million financing secured from Oak Ridge energy

technologies inc * Says effective date of appointment is June 2 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
