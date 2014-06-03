BRIEF-Leclanche appoints new CEO and confirms additional financing

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 3 Leclanche SA : * Says appoints new CEO and confirms additional financing * Announces appointment of Anil Srivastava, ex-chief executive of Areva
Renewables as new chief executive officer of company * Says additional CHF 3 million financing secured from Oak Ridge energy
technologies inc * Says effective date of appointment is June 2 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)