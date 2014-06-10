版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Leclanche and Saint-Gobain enter collaboration agreement to co-develop new ceramic separator

June 10 Leclanche SA : * Leclanche and Saint-Gobain say entered into collaboration agreement to

co-develop a new ceramic separator for use in lithium-ion batteries * To outsource the manufacture of the existing separator to Gaint-Gobain

followed by the co-development of an enhanced separator material * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
