Fire hits Swiss group Leclanche's Swiss HQ

ZURICH May 22 Energy storage technology group
Leclanche was hit by a fire at its headquarters
building in Yverdon-les-Bains in western Switzerland on Monday,
it said.
"There were no Leclanche casualties and everyone in the
building and the adjacent school was evacuated safely and
quickly. Leclanche is implementing its business continuity
plan," it said in a statement.
It said the fire "was started by a third party battery
system in the lobby of Leclanche's office building", adding the
fire brigade had advised that its production building was safe.
"The due process of checking for any potential contamination
will be carried out over the next few days before business can
be resumed in full," it added.
In a separate statement, local police said 13 people were
sent to hospital for treatment after the blaze, whose cause was
still unknown.
