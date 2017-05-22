版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 00:58 BJT

Fire hits Swiss group Leclanche's Swiss HQ

ZURICH May 22 Energy storage technology group Leclanche was hit by a fire at its headquarters building in Yverdon-les-Bains in western Switzerland on Monday, it said.

"There were no Leclanche casualties and everyone in the building and the adjacent school was evacuated safely and quickly. Leclanche is implementing its business continuity plan," it said in a statement.

It said the fire "was started by a third party battery system in the lobby of Leclanche's office building", adding the fire brigade had advised that its production building was safe.

"The due process of checking for any potential contamination will be carried out over the next few days before business can be resumed in full," it added.

In a separate statement, local police said 13 people were sent to hospital for treatment after the blaze, whose cause was still unknown. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐