Swiss Leclanche warns of liquidity problem, upbeat on renewables

* Looking at options for short and medium-term funding
* Net loss widens to 15.2 mln francs in 2012 from 11.6 mln
in 2011
* Sees multi-billion-euro potential for energy storage
market
* Batteries needed to help EU meet renewables target
ZURICH, March 5 Leclanche, a Swiss
company which makes lithium-ion cells to store renewable energy,
warned of liquidity problems on Tuesday after a
bigger-than-expected 2012 loss but said it saw huge potential
for its technology.
Shares dropped nine percent after Leclanche reported a net
loss of 15.2 million Swiss francs ($16.14 million), compared
with a 2011 loss of 11.6 million, which it said was mainly due
to delays in the ramp up of a new production line and in the
development of home storage modules.
Confronted with resulting liquidity problems, Leclanche said
it should be able to meet all of its financial obligations until
April and was investigating options to cover its short and
medium term funding needs.
"Regarding its funding need, no definitive solution has been
secured at this stage. There is accordingly a significant
uncertainty with respect to the going concern assumption," the
company said in a statement.
Leclanche shares were down 9.2 percent at 6.66 francs by
1023 GMT compared with a slightly firmer Swiss small cap index
.
The firm, founded in 1909 and based in the western Swiss
town of Yverdon-les-Bains, said it had already taken steps to
preserve cash, obtained a bridging loan and was implementing
cost cuts to improve its finances.
"Leclanche remains fully convinced that it has the right
technology and products to address the energy storage market,"
it said.
"This market, which is still at an early stage so far, is
expected to evolve soon into a major market opportunity worth
several hundred millions euros, if not billions."
Batteries like those produced by Leclanche allow customers
to store power generated by solar and wind energy, also helping
to create "smart grids" that react to sudden power swings and
set free stored energy when needed.
Companies like Leclanche and German rival IBC Solar expect
to benefit from soaring demand as batteries will be crucial in
helping the European Union reach a target of getting 20 percent
of its energy from renewables by 2020 from 12.5 percent in 2010.
Leclanche, which has already produced batteries for pilot
tests in industrial applications, said it expects to have
prototypes for home storage ready by the second or third
quarter, which will then need field tests that could take
several months.
"Only after their completion, can Leclanche expect
significant orders," it said, adding it hopes to benefit from a
German subsidy programme for storage of 50 million euros.
($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Clelia Oziel)