UPDATE 1-Teledyne to buy LeCroy for $240.5 mln

UPDATE 4-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
* To pay $14.30/share, a premium of 56 pct
* LeCroy's 2011 sales $178 million
May 29 Defense equipment manufacturer Teledyne Technologies Inc said it would buy LeCroy Corp for $240.5 million in cash to strengthen its analytical instrumentation business.
Teledyne, which also makes digital imaging products and engineered systems, said it would pay $14.30 per share, a premium of more than 56 percent to LeCroy shares' Friday close on the Nasdaq.
The total value of the deal is $291 million, including stock options, stock appreciation rights and debt.
LeCroy makes communication protocol analyzers and high-performance oscilloscopes, which are used to measure and analyze complex electronic signals.
The company, with about 500 employees worldwide, had sales of about $178 million in the year ended July 2, 2011.
Needham & Co is the financial adviser to Teledyne, while Stifel Nicolaus Weisel is the adviser to LeCroy.
Shares of Teledyne closed at $59.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: