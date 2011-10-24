UPDATE 1-Lee Enterprises sees higher Q4 digital ad revenue

* Sees Q4 digital advertising revenue up 23.4 pct

* Shares rise 12 pct in early trade (Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Lee Enterprises Inc forecast a 23.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter digital advertising revenue, sending the publishing company's shares up 12 percent.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company, however, expects revenue in the quarter to fall nearly 4 percent to $181.5 million.

Lee, which publishes 48 daily newspapers, also predicted a 3.3 percent drop in full-year revenue.

The shares touched a two-week high of 77 cents in early trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)