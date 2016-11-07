China's LeEco to slow pace of growth, faces "big company disease" - CEO

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 7 Chinese conglomerate
LeEco, which has invested in high-tech products from electric
cars to smartphones, is facing a shortage of cash and suffering
from expanding too fast and in too many directions, its CEO said
in a letter to staff.
Jia Yueting, a billionaire who wants to take on global tech
giants like Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc, said in the
letter sent to Reuters that the firm was facing "big company
disease" after having expanded at an "unprecedented rate".
The letter casts a shadow over LeEco's bold ambitions in
sectors from online entertainment to cars after the relatively
unknown tech firm burst on to the Chinese market over the last
few years. Jia has been making a big push in overseas markets as
well including the United States.
LeEco's listed smart TV subsidiary Leshi Internet
Information and Technology Corp Beijing fell 4.7
percent on Monday amid reports of Jia's comments.
Jia said the firm needed to make sure that its financial arm
was able to "catch up to the growing need for cash", and
cautioned that LeEco's organisational structure was "lagging
behind" the firm's fast development.
"We are starting to see signs of big company disease, such
as low individual performance and organisational redundancies,"
Jia said in the letter.
"In order to realise the rapid and positive growth of the
Eco operation, we will cut costs to reinforce the awareness of
capital control and efficient operation."
Jia has previously had to overcome questions about LeEco's
funding, and whether the firm was spreading itself too thinly.
To help fund LeEco's push into electric vehicles, Jia's
sister sold her stake in the company and lent money to him
interest-free. Jia himself also sold part of his own stake.
The firm said in August it would invest nearly $2 billion to
build an electric car plant in eastern China.
Jia said in the letter that he and his management team would
take "full responsibility" for the situation, and that he would
cut his annual salary to a nominal 1 yuan ($0.15).
He also pledged to give more attention to the listed
subsidiary, which operates smart TV platform LeTV. He added the
firm would look to integrate other parts of the business into
the listed unit.
($1 = 6.7736 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING and Adam Jourdan in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Keith Weir)