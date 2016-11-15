UPDATE 1-China's Leshi Holdings secures $600 mln in support

(Adds details of statement, context, analyst view)
By Sijia Jiang and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI Nov 15 China's Leshi Holdings said on
Tuesday it had secured commitments for $600 million to support
its automotive unit and LeEco high-tech business, which has been
grappling with a cash crunch.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Leshi said the fund
commitments came from more than 10 Chinese companies. An initial
tranche of $300 million would be delivered by the end of the
month and be invested in the auto business and LeEco Global, it
said.
LeEco, which has invested in high-tech products from
electric cars to smartphones, was facing a shortage of cash and
suffering from expanding too fast and in too many directions,
its chief executive Jia Yueting told staff in a letter last
week.
The announcement comes amid concerns that the cash-strapped
group could run into a crisis or abandon its electric car
ambitions - a project which has already cost it 10 billion yuan
($1.5 billion) in development according to Jia himself.
Zhou Jianping, chairman of Hailan Group, an apparel firm
leading the fresh investment, was quoted in the statement as
saying that they are injecting the fund to support China's
indigenous automobile industry as LeEco's connected cars project
could propel China to the top of the industry.
Jia has been vocal about LeEco's ambition to usurp Tesla
Motors with its electric supercar in development with
Faraday Futures.
Richard Windsor, an independent technology industry analyst,
said he expects financial pressures to force LeEco out of its
automative business, where the company has little competitive
advantage.
"I suspect that the automotive ambitions will be reluctantly
curtailed which I think gives LeEco its best chance of success
in its other endeavours," he said.
($1 = 6.8513 Chinese yuan renminbi)
