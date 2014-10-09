版本:
LEG Immobilien raises 205 mln euros with share placement

FRANKFURT Oct 9 German real estate company LEG Immobilien said on Thursday it had raised 205 million euros ($260 million) with the placement of 4.1 million new shares.

The company, which earlier on Thursday said it had bought 9,600 residential units from Deutsche Annington, placed the shares at 50 euros apiece via an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors.

LEG Immobilien shares closed at 52.02 euros on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners in the transaction. (1 US dollar = 0.7881 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
