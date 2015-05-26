UPDATE 1-Crescent Point to acquire Legacy for shares, debt worth C$1.53 bln

(Updates with details of deal, assets acquired)
CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Crescent Point Energy
Inc, Canada's No.4 independent oil and gas producer,
said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Legacy Oil + Gas Inc
for shares and debt worth C$1.53 billion ($1.23
billion), adding oil production in its core regions in Western
Canada and North Dakota.
Crescent Point is offering 0.095 of its own shares for each
Legacy share. Based on Crescent Point's closing price on Monday
of C$30.00, the offer is worth C$2.85 per Legacy share.
Crescent Point said its offer was a 36 percent premium to
Legacy's price prior to April 17, when the company was targeted
by activist shareholders determined to place representatives on
Legacy's board.
Legacy shares last traded at C$2.92 before being halted on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Crescent Point said the acquisition, which has been approved
by Legacy's board, would add 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day to its production. Nearly 70 percent of that production
is in the company's core areas in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and
North Dakota.
"Legacy's combination of high-growth resource play assets and
high-quality, low-decline conventional assets are a tremendous
fit with Crescent Point and are expected to enhance our
long-term dividend plus growth strategy," Scott Saxberg,
Crescent Point's chief executive, said in a statement.
Crescent Point said it is offering a total 18.97 million
shares and will assume Legacy's C$967 million in debt.
To pay for its acquisition, Crescent Point will sell 21.06
million shares to a group of underwriters led by BMO Capital
Markets and Scotiabank to raise gross proceeds of about C$600
million, though the company can issue a further 3.16 million
shares if demand warrants.
Crescent Point said the acquisition will boost its
production and cash flow while adding about 102.7 million
barrels of established reserves.
The acquisition will raise Crescent Point's expected average
production this year by nearly 7 percent to 162,500 boepd.
Crescent Point shares closed at C$29.82 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 1.2428 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang and Diane
Craft)