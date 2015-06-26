Crescent Point set to win shareholder vote on Legacy acquisition - source

| TORONTO/CALGARY, June 26
TORONTO/CALGARY, June 26 Crescent Point Energy
Inc is poised to prevail in a shareholder vote on its
proposed acquisition of energy producer Legacy Oil + Gas Inc
, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Such a vote will bring an end to uncertainty surrounding the
deal since hedge fund and activist shareholder FrontFour Capital
Corp said earlier this month that it will vote against the
proposed acquisition. The final votes will be counted at
Legacy's annual meeting on June 30 in Calgary.
Connecticut-based FrontFour said in April it owned 6.8
percent of outstanding Legacy shares and planned to nominate
three directors to the debt-ridden company's board.
Crescent Point, Canada's No.4 independent oil and gas
producer, said last month that it planned to acquire Legacy for
shares and debt worth C$1.53 billion.
Mergers-and-acquisitions activity has been picking up in the
Canadian energy patch as the impact of a drop in oil prices
forces cuts in capital expenditures and production, making it
harder for some small players to stay in the game.
Activists have also been eyeing the space, with Orange
Capital targeting Bellatrix Exploration Ltd and West
Face Capital pushing Gran Tierra Energy Inc to make
changes.
