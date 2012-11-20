版本:
New Issue - Legacy Reserves sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 20 Legacy Reserves LP and Legacy
Reserves Finance Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, UBS and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LEGACY RESERVES

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 8 PCT       MATURITY    12/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 97.848   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 716 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

