Two investors must pay Goldman's legal fees -panel

| June 4
June 4 Two investors must pay $500,000 in legal
fees to a Goldman Sachs unit after losing an arbitration
case against the firm involving a options trading strategy, an
arbitration panel has ruled.
Eric Snyder, a former real estate investment trust
executive, and his wife, Barbara, filed "clearly erroneous"
claims against Goldman Sachs, according to a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration award posted Monday on FINRA's
website.
The Snyders originally sought $10 million for allegedly
recommending unsuitable investments, misrepresenting information
and breaching its duty of fair dealing to them, among other
misdeeds.
A FINRA panel in Atlanta, Georgia, not only rejected those
claims, but ordered the Snyders to pay $500,000 to cover
Goldman's legal fees and costs, according to the ruling dated
May 30. A law in Tennessee, where the Snyders lived at the time
of the dispute, authorized the panel to award legal fees to
Goldman, according to the ruling. The panel also recommended
removing a disclosure about the investors' complaint from two
brokers who advised them, a process known as expungement.
The outcome in the case is a rare instance in which an
arbitration panel has ordered investors who lost the case to pay
a brokerage firm's legal fees, say lawyers. "It's a head
turner," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who
represents investors in arbitration cases. The combination of
the panel ordering the investors to pay legal fees and
recommending to expunge the brokers' records "is about as harsh
as a claimant... can get," he said.
A Goldman spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment. Eric Snyder and a lawyer for the Snyders and did not
immediately return calls requesting comment.