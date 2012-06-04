UPDATE 1-Two investors must pay Goldman's legal fees -panel

By Suzanne Barlyn
June 4 Two investors who ignored their brokers'
advice must pay $500,000 in legal fees to a Goldman Sachs
unit after losing an arbitration case against the firm involving
a risky options trading strategy, an arbitration panel has
ruled.
Eric Snyder, a former real estate investment trust
executive, and his wife, Barbara, filed "clearly erroneous"
claims against Goldman Sachs, according to a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration award posted Monday on FINRA's
website.
The Snyders, who filed the claim in late 2009, originally
sought $10 million from Goldman for allegedly recommending
unsuitable investments, misrepresenting information and
breaching its duty of fair dealing to them, among other
misdeeds.
A FINRA panel in Atlanta, Georgia, not only rejected those
claims, but ordered the Snyders to pay $500,000 to cover
Goldman's legal fees and costs, according to the ruling dated
May 30. A law in Tennessee, where the Snyders lived at the time
of the dispute, authorized the panel to award legal fees to
Goldman, according to the ruling. The panel also recommended
removing a disclosure about the investors' complaint from two
brokers who advised them, a process known as expungement.
The outcome in the case is a rare instance in which an
arbitration panel has ordered investors who lost the case to pay
a brokerage firm's legal fees, say lawyers. "It's a head
turner," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who
represents investors in arbitration cases. The combination of
the panel ordering the investors to pay legal fees and
recommending to expunge the brokers' records "is about as harsh
as a claimant ... can get," he said.
A Goldman spokeswoman declined to immediately comment. Eric
Snyder and a lawyer for the Snyders and did not immediately
return calls requesting comment.
The claim stemmed from a "concentrated position" of stock in
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, a real estate
investment trust in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the
award. Eric Snyder worked for the company for nearly 35 years
until 2008, most recently as its director of corporate leasing
unit, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Goldman, the Snyders alleged, did not recommend a certain
hedging strategy to protect them against possible losses in
their position, according to the ruling. The stock dropped
significantly at the onset of the U.S. financial crisis in late
2008, and the Snyders suffered "a huge CBL stock loss," the
FINRA panel wrote.
The FINRA panel, however, did not agree that Goldman was to
blame. The Snyders, in fact, ignored recommendations by
Goldman's brokers to sell the stock, the panel ruled. Snyder
"was an experienced stock trader who was aware of the risk of
holding a concentrated position of CBL stock and is responsible
for his own actions," the panel wrote. "(T)he loss was caused by
(the Snyders') own actions and the stock market collapsing in
the fall of 2008," the panel wrote.
A spokeswoman for CBL & Associates declined to comment.
Lawyers for Goldman asked the panel to dismiss the case and
award legal fees to the brokerage after the Snyders presented
their claims and evidence during nine days of hearings. The
panel agreed, and also required the Snyders to pay all but
$1,200 of nearly $25,000 in hearing fees that FINRA's dispute
resolution unit charges for the service. Those fees are
traditionally split between parties, say lawyers.