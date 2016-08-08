MOVES-Adam Russell joins Legal & General investment management unit

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 LGIM Real Assets, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc's investment management division, appointed Adam Russell as residential transactions manager.
He joins from residential property firm Fizzy Living, where he was the head of acquisitions. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.