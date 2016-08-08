版本:
MOVES-Adam Russell joins Legal & General investment management unit

Aug 8 LGIM Real Assets, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc's investment management division, appointed Adam Russell as residential transactions manager.

He joins from residential property firm Fizzy Living, where he was the head of acquisitions. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

