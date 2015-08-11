版本:
MOVES-Andy Humphreys joins Legal & General as marketing director

Aug 11 Financial services provider Legal & General Group Plc appointed Andy Humphreys marketing director of individual retirement.

The London-based company said Humphreys joined from Just Retirement Group Plc, where he was director of marketing. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

