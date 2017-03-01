版本:
MOVES-Legal & General names new mastertrust chairman

March 1 European asset manager Legal & General Investment Management named Dermot Courtier as chairman of its mastertrust and the independent governance committee (IGC).

Courtier will retain his position as head of group pensions at Kingfisher Plc. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
