公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 19:57 BJT

MOVES-Legal & General makes senior appointment in pension risk transfer team

Sept 16 Insurer Legal & General Group Plc appointed Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension risk transfer unit.

Borrell was most recently with Partnership, where he worked in its bulk annuity team. He has also worked in companies such as KPMG and Just Retirement. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

