MOVES-Legal & General appoints Hickman CEO of combined UK/U.S. insurance division

LONDON Nov 8 British insurer Legal & General
said on Tuesday it appointed Bernie Hickman as chief
executive of a new combined UK and U.S. insurance division,
Legal & General Insurance.
Hickman was previously chief of Legal & General Home Finance
and managing director of L&G's individual retirement division,
the insurer said in a statement.
The new life insurance division will combine existing U.S.
and UK business and will have more than 7 million customers, L&G
said.
"Legal & General has two large successful international
businesses, Legal & General Investment Management, and Legal &
General Retirement. We are now developing our third
international business, our insurance business," L&G chief
executive Nigel Wilson said.
Legal & General's British general insurance business will
remain separate, an L&G spokesman said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)