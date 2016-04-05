版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 22:38 BJT

MOVES-Legal & General unit hires director of strategic transactions

April 5 British insurer Legal & General Group Plc's pension risk transfer business has appointed Matt Wilmington as director of strategic transactions.

Matt joins from Aon Hewitt, where he was most a partner in the risk settlement group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐