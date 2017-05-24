版本:
MOVES-Legal & General hires strategic business head for pension risk transfer unit

May 24 Insurer Legal & General Group Plc appointed Pretty Sagoo as head of the strategic business for its pension risk transfer unit.

In her new role, Sagoo will be responsible for implementing large scheme pension buy-ins, buy-outs and longevity insurance transactions in the United Kingdom.

Previously, Sagoo led the insurance and pensions solutions team of Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
