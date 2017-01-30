版本:
MOVES-Steve Ellis named managing director of Legal & General Home Finance

Jan 30 UK-based Legal & General Group Plc appointed Steve Ellis as managing director to Legal & General Home Finance.

Ellis, who will be based in Solihull in central England, was previously chief operating officer of the home finance business. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
