Dec 23 Legal & General Group Plc, an insurance and investment management company, said group M&A and strategy director Wadham Downing would leave at the end of June.

He will step down from his posts, effective Dec. 31, the company said in a statement. Downing, who joined the company in Nov.2009, served as interim group CFO between June 2012 and July 2013, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)