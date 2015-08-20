Prudential Financial unit completes $2.9 bln longevity deal for L&G

LONDON Aug 20 A unit of U.S. insurer Prudential
Financial said on Thursday it had completed a $2.9
billion longevity deal for British insurer Legal & General
.
Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity company said it
was reinsuring the longevity of retirees insured by L&G's bulk
annuity business.
In a bulk annuity transaction, an insurer takes on some or
all of the risk of a company defined benefit, or final salary,
pension scheme. Reinsuring against longevity helps insurers
manage the risk that retirees live longer than expected.
Prudential reinsured 1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) of
Legal & General's bulk annuity portfolio last year.
L&G said this month that it was using structures such as
longevity deals to reduce the capital costs of its annuity
business.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
