Legal & General launches U.S. index fund arm

LONDON Dec 3 British insurer Legal & General
has launched a U.S. index fund management business, the
U.S. unit said, as it looks to capture some of the growing U.S.
passive fund market.
The firm plans to focus on core fixed income and
liability-driven offerings - generally aimed at pension funds
and insurers with longer-term liabilities - it said in a
statement released late on Tuesday.
L&G's UK investment arm, Legal & General Investment
Management, manages more than $466 billion in index, or passive,
funds.
The U.S. operation has recently taken on $60 billion in
pension assets from LGIM, more than doubling its assets under
operation, it added.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)