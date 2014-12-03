版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 3日 星期三 18:42 BJT

Legal & General launches U.S. index fund arm

LONDON Dec 3 British insurer Legal & General has launched a U.S. index fund management business, the U.S. unit said, as it looks to capture some of the growing U.S. passive fund market.

The firm plans to focus on core fixed income and liability-driven offerings - generally aimed at pension funds and insurers with longer-term liabilities - it said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

L&G's UK investment arm, Legal & General Investment Management, manages more than $466 billion in index, or passive, funds.

The U.S. operation has recently taken on $60 billion in pension assets from LGIM, more than doubling its assets under operation, it added.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐