版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 04:17 BJT

LegalZoom IPO delayed - source

Aug 2 Online legal services company LegalZoom.com Inc has delayed its initial public offering due to market conditions, according to an underwriting source.

The Glendale, California-based firm was trying to raise as much as $96 million by pricing eight million shares at a range of $10 to $12.

Founded in 2001, LegalZoom helps customers draw up legal documents such as wills, incorporations and trademarks without lawyers and hefty fees. The company has served over two million customers in the past 10 years, it said in its registration statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐