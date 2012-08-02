LegalZoom IPO delayed - source

Aug 2 Online legal services company LegalZoom.com Inc has delayed its initial public offering due to market conditions, according to an underwriting source.

The Glendale, California-based firm was trying to raise as much as $96 million by pricing eight million shares at a range of $10 to $12.

Founded in 2001, LegalZoom helps customers draw up legal documents such as wills, incorporations and trademarks without lawyers and hefty fees. The company has served over two million customers in the past 10 years, it said in its registration statement.