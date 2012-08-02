LegalZoom IPO delayed - source

BRIEF-Luxottica says 2016 adj EBIT 1.43 bln euros
* Adjusted EBIT down 0.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.42 billion euros
Aug 2 Online legal services company LegalZoom.com Inc has delayed its initial public offering due to market conditions, according to an underwriting source.
The Glendale, California-based firm was trying to raise as much as $96 million by pricing eight million shares at a range of $10 to $12.
Founded in 2001, LegalZoom helps customers draw up legal documents such as wills, incorporations and trademarks without lawyers and hefty fees. The company has served over two million customers in the past 10 years, it said in its registration statement.
* Adjusted EBIT down 0.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.42 billion euros
* Third Point LLC says on Feb 28, it sold about 5.9 mln shares of Baxter International Inc's common stock in a block trade at $50.35 per share
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.