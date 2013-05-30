'Dark Knight' producer to make big-budget films with Chinese company

May 30 "The Dark Knight Rises" producer Thomas
Tull will join with China's largest film production and
distribution company to make big-budget films for release
throughout the world, Tull's Legendary East studio said on
Thursday.
The Chinese company, China Film Co, is majority-owned by
state-owned China Film Group, Legendary East said.
With 2012 ticket sales of $2.7 billion, China is the
second-largest film market in the world, after the United
States, according to the trade group Motion Picture Association
of America.
Legendary East and China Film did not identify planned film
projects or the amounts each side would contribute to the joint
venture, other than to say they plan to fund "multiple pictures
over an initial three-year term."
The films will be distributed outside China by another Tull
company, Los Angeles-based Legendary Entertainment.
Legendary Entertainment, which produces big-budget films
such as the "Dark Knight" Batman series and this summer's "Man
of Steel," is negotiating with Hollywood studios for a new deal
to replace its long-standing distribution agreement with Time
Warner Inc's Warner Brothers studio.
A Warner Brothers spokesman had no comment.