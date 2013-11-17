版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Legend Mining seeks trading halt

Nov 18 Legend Mining Ltd : * Trading halt * Requests halt in trading pending release of announcement regarding deal

involving co's 90% interest in ngovayang project in cameroon * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐