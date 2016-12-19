版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:52 BJT

Shanda Group to increase stake in Legg Mason to up to 15 pct

Dec 19 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said on Monday its largest shareholder, Shanda Group, plans to increase its stake in the company to up to 15 percent as part of a long-term strategic investment agreement.

Baltimore-based Legg Mason also appointed Shanda Group Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu, president of Shanda Group, to its board of directors.

Shanda Group had a 10.4 percent stake of Legg Mason as of July 6, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐