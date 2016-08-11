CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Veteran fund manager Bill Miller leaves Legg Mason after 35 years

(Corrects 5th paragraph to say Miller acquired Legg Mason's
stake in LMM LLC, not Legg Mason acquired Miller's stake in LLM
LLC)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Legg Mason fund manager
Bill Miller will leave the firm after 35 years, the
Baltimore-based investment company said on Thursday.
Miller won high regard for picking "value" stocks and making
big bets on them with the Legg Mason Value Trust Fund, now the
ClearBridge Value Trust Fund. In its heyday, that fund beat the
S&P 500 for 15 straight years from 1991 to 2005.
Miller left the Value Trust Fund in 2011 after the fund's
downturn during the recession.
"I am thankful to Legg Mason for our 35-year relationship
and to the many great people I've worked with along the way,"
Miller said in a statement.
With Miller's departure, Legg Mason said, Miller acquired
Legg Mason's stake in LMM LLC, which provides investment
management services to Legg Mason Opportunities Trust, Miller
Income Opportunities Trust and related strategies.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is
expected to close on or around the end of the year, Legg Mason
said.
