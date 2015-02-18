版本:
MOVES-Legg Mason builds out ETF business with two hires

Feb 18 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc hired mutual fund company Vanguard Group's executives, Rick Genoni and Brandon Clark, to boost its exchange-traded funds business.

The team would focus on creating new ETF products with Legg Mason's investment affiliates.

Genoni previously led Vanguard's index and ETF product management team, while Clark led the ETF capital markets group. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
