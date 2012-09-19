Legg Mason to take $4 mln in charges for CEO separation

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Legg Mason Inc said on Wednesday it will incur about $4 million in charges for the quarter ended Sept. 30 to cover the costs of the separation agreement with its departing chief executive, Mark Fetting.
The Baltimore-based asset manager said last week that Fetting will step down as chief executive and chairman on Oct. 1. He will remain as a consultant through the end of the year.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, Legg Mason said under the separation agreement Fetting will receive payments totaling $2 million over 15 months, health insurance, and outplacement services worth up to $25,000. He also will remain entitled to 111,548 unvested restricted shares of stock.
The benefits are subject to limits on Fetting's activities, the filing said, such as not allowing soliciting clients of Legg Mason.
A search to replace Fetting will consider both internal and external candidates, Legg Mason has said.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.