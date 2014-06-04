Stifel Financial to buy Legg Mason Investment Counsel

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
June 4 Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy Legg Mason Investment Counsel & Trust Co (LMIC) from asset manager Legg Mason Inc for an undisclosed price.
LMIC will become part of Stifel's global wealth management business. The deal is expected to close in the fall of 2014. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries