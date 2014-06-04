版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 19:16 BJT

Stifel Financial to buy Legg Mason Investment Counsel

June 4 Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy Legg Mason Investment Counsel & Trust Co (LMIC) from asset manager Legg Mason Inc for an undisclosed price.

LMIC will become part of Stifel's global wealth management business. The deal is expected to close in the fall of 2014. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐