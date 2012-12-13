Legg Mason to buy Fauchier Partners from BNP Paribas unit

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it will buy Fauchier Partners, a Europe-based manager of funds of hedge funds, from BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
Fauchier Partners will be combined with Permal, an affiliate of Legg Mason, the company said.
"This transaction significantly expands Permal's institutional business, creating a global institutional capability across geographies and client profiles," Legg Mason's interim chief executive, Joe Sullivan, said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013 and add to earnings in the first year, Legg Mason said.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: