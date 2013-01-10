版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 01:45 BJT

BRIEF-Legg Mason shares up after Reuters reports PE interest

NEW YORK Jan 10 Legg Mason Inc : * Shares jump after Reuters reports private equity, management interest * Shares up 4 percent, daily volume highest since mid-may 2012

